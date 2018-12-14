Police have identified the 15-year-old Anacostia High School student who was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Southeast Washington as Gerald Watson.

The youth was chased by two masked men into an apartment building and shot in a stairwell about 3:40 p.m. in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE, near the 7th District police station in Garfield Heights, according to police, who said he had been shot several times.

The sound of shots echoed so loudly that 7th District Cmdr. Andre Wright heard them at the district station. Officers raced to the block and found the youth, who died later at a hospital.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t do anything to save his life,” D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters Thursday night at the scene. The chief said the victim’s mother and grandmother live in the area.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Newsham said. “Who’s going to shoot a kid? It’s the holiday season.”

Newsham said the preliminary investigation leads police to believe the youth was targeted in the attack as two assailants chased him before firing at him inside a building. A police report says at least nine shots were fired.

“We don’t have a motive, we don’t know why, but the shooters appeared to be targeting this young man,” he said. “If somebody saw something, please give us a call,” Newsham said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Watson was the District’s 156th homicide of 2018, a 42 percent increase over the 109 people killed up to this date in 2017. There were 116 people killed in the District in 2017.

Watson is this year’s ninth homicide victim between the ages of 10 and 17. He was killed in Ward 8, an area east of the Anacostia River that accounts for 42 percent of the District’s killings this year. Police had declared a crime emergency in that area over the summer.

