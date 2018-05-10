A man fatally shot Wednesday night by an off-duty D.C. police officer outside the Brentwood Recreation Center in Northeast Washington has been identified as a 24-year-old.

Police said D’Quan Young of Northeast died at an area hospital after being shot several times. In a statement, police said they recovered a handgun from the scene that investigators believe belonged to Young.

“We’re still up there trying to piece together what happened,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Wednesday night. “We know the officer was off duty. We don’t know why he was in the block.”

The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of 15th Street NE, in the Brentwood neighborhood. Officers responded after hearing gunshots in the area. Authorities have not yet detailed the moments leading up to the shooting, or what threat the officer perceived.

“We don’t know if it’s an exchange of gunfire,” Newsham said. The shooting is being investigated by internal affairs and officer who fired was placed on administrative leave. He has not been identified.

The chief said the officer used his police-issued weapon and was not in uniform. The chief said the weapon they believe was Young’s was found near where he had collapsed.

Several police units were working in the neighborhood at the time, including units from the Narcotics and Special Investigation Division, and D.C. Housing Authority police.