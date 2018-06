A man who was fatally stabbed Thursdaymorning in Southeast Washington has been identified as Johnathan Grady, 29, according to D.C. police.

The attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. It is a commercial strip between the Anacostia Freeway and Minnesota Avenue.

No arrest has been made. A police spokesman said the victim was stabbed during an argument with another man, and police are looking for him.