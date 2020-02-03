Police said a second male victim was shot several times and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance and is expected to survive, police said.
The shootings in the residential neighborhood of two- and three-story brick apartment complexes occurred a few minutes after 4 p.m. A police report says officers in the area rushed to the scene after hearing “the sound of rapid gunfire.”
Police did not describe a possible motive. No arrests have been made.