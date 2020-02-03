D.C. police are continuing to investigate what led to a triple shooting in Southeast Washington on Sunday afternoon that left one man dead and two others injured, one critically.

Authorities identified the man who died as Raheem Murray, 26, of no fixed address. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 4300 block of Third Street SE, on the border of Washington Highlands and Bellevue.

Police said a second male victim was shot several times and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man was taken to a hospital by an acquaintance and is expected to survive, police said.

The shootings in the residential neighborhood of two- and three-story brick apartment complexes occurred a few minutes after 4 p.m. A police report says officers in the area rushed to the scene after hearing “the sound of rapid gunfire.”

Police did not describe a possible motive. No arrests have been made.