One person died Oct. 31 in a fire at an apartment house for senior citizens in Northeast Washington. (Courtesy of D.C. Fire department)

A 65-year-old man has been identified as the person who died Wednesday evening in a fire in a high-rise apartment building for senior citizens in Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Paul Dickerson, who lived in a first-floor apartment in the building in the 3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive NE, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police report.

Authorities said the fire was first reported about 5:30 p.m. in a first-floor apartment. Several other residents were evaluated but no one was hospitalized, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire officials said on Twitter that the fire was confined to the apartment.