D.C. police on Friday identified a suspect being sought in the shooting death of a man who was killed July 2 near Judiciary Square in Northwest Washington.

Reginald Johnson, 37, has been charged in a warrant with first-degree murder while armed. He is described as black, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He has green eyes and was last seen with a mohawk style haircut.

Johnson is charged with shooting William Mayo, 34, of Southeast. The attack occurred about 5:35 p.m. in the 400 block of 2nd Street NW, about two blocks from D.C. police headquarters and several courthouses.

Police have not disclosed a possible motive.