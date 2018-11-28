D.C. police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man Monday afternoon in Northeast Washington.

Malik Morris, 20, of Northeast, has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder while armed. Police released a photo of the suspect and said he had not been arrested as of Wednesday evening.

The man who was shot — Randall Francis, 20, of Southeast — had graduated from Eastern High School in 2016 and was an aspiring model and photographer.

Francis was shot in the head about 1:15 p.m. in front of a strip of stores in the 1800 block of Benning Road NE. Police said they believe he had been targeted, but they did not comment on a possible motive.