Police in the District have identified two men who were fatally stabbed last month during an altercation with each other in Northeast Washington but have not yet determined who was the aggressor, according to a department spokeswoman.

As a result, the investigation into the Oct. 28 incident in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue NE remains under investigation, with no ruling on the manner of death.

Police for the first time Tuesday identified the dead men as Arthur Randolph, 70, and Shevron Turner, 31, both of Northeast Washington.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive or whether the two men knew each other. The altercation occurred in a small park near the border with Maryland.

Police said they believe the incident involved only the two men.

“At the present time, we are still investigating to determine if there was a primary aggressor or mutual combatants,” a D.C. police spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday.

