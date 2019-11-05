Police for the first time Tuesday identified the dead men as Arthur Randolph, 70, and Shevron Turner, 31, both of Northeast Washington.
Authorities have not commented on a possible motive or whether the two men knew each other. The altercation occurred in a small park near the border with Maryland.
Police said they believe the incident involved only the two men.
“At the present time, we are still investigating to determine if there was a primary aggressor or mutual combatants,” a D.C. police spokeswoman said in an email Tuesday.
