A 39-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday in Southeast, Washington, D.C. police said.

Anthony Harris, a District resident, was found at about 2:19 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds in the 5300 block of E Street, SE, officials said. He died on the scene after paramedics tried to revive him.

The section of the city has been plagued by several fatal shootings recently. On Thursday, Eric Eugene Marshall, 34, of Prince George’s County, was found shot to death in his car in the city’s Benning Ridge neighborhood.

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Maurice Scott, 15, was killed in the Congress Heights area, two blocks from Somerset Prep DC Charter School, where he was an honor roll student.

On Tuesday, William Boykin, 36, of Prince George’s County, was fatally shot in the Barry Farm neighborhood, where five people were wounded by gunfire the day before.

