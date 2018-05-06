D.C. police have identified the man killed when his dirt bike struck a police cruiser in Northeast on Friday.

Police said Jeffrey Wayne Price, 22, of Northeast, was killed in the crash that occurred at 1:49 p.m. Friday at Fitch Place and Division Avenue NE. Price was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police said the dirt bike was on the wrong side of the road and traveling at a high speed when it crashed into the cruiser, which they said had not been pursuing Price. Officers are barred from chasing dirt bike riders because of the dangers it poses.

The death is being investigated by the department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit, and police asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.