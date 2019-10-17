A second wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment, Carroll said.

Officials released descriptions of two males who police were searching for and who were last seen headed northbound on Sixth Street SE toward Chesapeake Street.

Police described one as a black male with a light complexion and a partial beard, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt; the second male was only described as wearing a mask.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, police said.

No further details were immediately known.

