A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the middle of a Southeast Washington street, moments after D.C. police officers drove past the block on patrol, police officials said.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4200 block of 4th Street SE about 4:18 p.m., Seventh District Cmdr. Andre Wright said at the scene. Wright said patrol officers had just left the area, heard the gunshots and spun around to the find the victim.

“We just barely missed these perpetrators,” Wright said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Wright said.

A second person was found injured at the area and taken to a hospital but it was unclear if the person was wounded by gunfire, police said.

Investigators found multiple shell casings of different calibers and are trying to determine if the incident involved an exchange of gunfire, officials said

Wright said there are multiple cameras in the area that police will examine for any footage of the shooting.