“We just barely missed these perpetrators,” Wright said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Wright said.

A second person was found injured at the area and taken to a hospital but it was unclear if the person was wounded by gunfire, police said.

Investigators found multiple shell casings of different calibers and are trying to determine if the incident involved an exchange of gunfire, officials said

Wright said there are multiple cameras in the area that police will examine for any footage of the shooting.

