A Southeast Washington man killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Congress Heights, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police found Malik McCloud, 19, about 2 p.m. after responding to the report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE. McCloud was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

D.C. police offer a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in any District homicide. Tips can be submitted by calling 202-727-9099 or sending a text to 50411, the department’s text tip line, police said.