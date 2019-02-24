D.C. police are investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday of a Maryland man in Northwest.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old David Elijah Brandon of Burtonsville.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue NW, in the Petworth neighborhood, at around 1:30 a.m. for a reported assault. Brandon and a second man were taken to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

