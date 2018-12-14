D.C. police said Friday they are investigating after a 5-month-old boy was found dead in Southeast Washington.

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Thursday to the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE for the report of an unconscious person, according to a police report. They found the boy unconscious and unresponsive.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said an autopsy would be performed. No other details about the boy’s death were immediately available.