D.C. homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two young men found in a vehicle in Southwest early Sunday.

Around 1:16 a.m., police were responding to a report of gunshots in the unit block of Forrester Street SW, when they found the victims, officials said. The two men, suffering from gunshot wounds, were transported to a hospital where they died.

Police identified the men as Zyair Bradley, 20, of Southwest D.C., and Alexis Washington, 23, of Northeast D.C.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted via text message to 50411.