D.C. police said they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night in Northeast Washington.

Police responded at 10:21 p.m. to the 1500 block of North Capitol Street NE. Officers said they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Wendell Youngblood, 46, of Baltimore, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news