An Anacostia entrepreneur and father was fatally shot early Saturday in the District, according to police and the man’s friends.

At around 1:48 a.m., D.C. police were called to the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Alexander Mosby, suffering from a gunshot wound. Mosby later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Mosby had been co-owner of a clothing boutique called District Culture located in the Southeast neighborhood. That store closed, but a friend said Mosby was working to open a lounge.

One of Mosby’s friends, Ronald Moten, founder of the former neighborhood mentoring group, Peaceoholics, broke down in tears Saturday when speaking of his friend.

“He was such a good dude,” Moten said. “I met a lot of good people in my life, but he was a different type of good. He looked after people in the neighborhood.”

Moten said when Mosby was looking to purchase a home for his wife and three children, Mosby briefly considered moving out to Maryland. But instead, Moten said, Mosby chose to stay in the neighborhood where he was born and raised.