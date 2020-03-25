Officers responding for a report of gunshots found the unconscious victim in the driver’s seat of a white Kia Forte with Maryland license plates, according to a police report. The report said there was damage to the driver’s side window.
Police said six shell casings were found on Minnesota Avenue near the Kia.
Robinson was shot less than half a mile from where a 36-year-old woman was killed Friday in the 1900 block of 16th Street SE. Police identified that victim as Lagioria Marquita Brinkley, also of Southeast Washington. Police said she had been shot in the head as well.
A D.C. police spokeswoman said that based on preliminary results of the investigation, the two shootings do not appear to be related.