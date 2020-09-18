Few other details, including the identity of the man who died, were immediately made public. The shooting occurred on a street with apartment buildings and a gas station near the Takoma Metro station.
The other shooting occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the Shipley neighborhood of Southeast.
Police said it appears a woman was shot in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue SE and was then driven several blocks to the 3500 block of 22nd Street SE. The victim was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said.
No other details have been made public, including the woman’s identity.
Police said no arrests have been made in either case.
Homicides in the District have increased 12 percent over this time in 2019.