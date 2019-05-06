And now back to smashing my head against the wall. That we even have to contemplate it is telling https://t.co/M7Hpys6fOm pic.twitter.com/AM0dewBHuO — PoPville (@PoPville) April 25, 2019

A magazine aimed at the District’s LGBTQ community was found hanging by a noose in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, and D.C. police said they are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Officers responded April 24 to the 1800 block of Columbia Road NW after a copy of Tagg Magazine, a local publication whose website says it’s dedicated to “Everything Lesbian, Queer, and Under the Rainbow,” was reported hanging from a noose tied to a lightpost, according to a police report.

A D.C. police spokesman said the incident, first reported by local blog Popville, is being investigated as a “suspected hate crime.”

Eboné F. Bell, Tagg’s owner and editor in chief, said the edition hung from the light post is the magazine’s March/April issue, which features an annual cover story on “enterprising women.” She said the “million-dollar question” is learning why whoever hung the magazine committed the act.

“It’s clearly hate,” she said. “We just don’t know if it’s racism, homophobia or misogyny.”



Tagg Magazine (Courtesy Eboné F. Bell)

Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.

