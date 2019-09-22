A Washington Metropolitan Police Department car at the scene of an incident. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Sunday in Northeast.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of 51st Street Northeast at around 1 a.m. to find Rashid Ferguson, 21, of Northwest, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police are offering a reward of as much as $25,000 to anyone who provides information about the person responsible for the homicide.

Ferguson’s death pushes the city’s homicide count this year to 128, a roughly 19 percent increase over the same time from last year.