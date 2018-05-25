Two male teenagers were shot in Southeast D.C. early Friday and police were searching for the gunman, D.C. police said.

The juveniles were shot in the upper extremities around 12:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Hartford Street in Southeast D.C., police said. One of the teens was transported to a hospital in stable condition, while the other suffered life-threatening injuries.

The location is about a block from the 7th District police station.

Police did not release a description of the suspect or a motive for the shooting.

It has been a violent month for juveniles in Southeast D.C.

A 15-year-old Ballou High School student was shot and killed in the Congress Heights neighborhood on May 16. A 17-year-old was killed in a triple shooting near Fort Dupont Park in Southeast D.C. on May 9th.

And on May 8, a teen was shot in front of the IDEA Public Charter School.