Police are investigating whether separate shootings that left one man dead and another injured Saturday in Northwest Washington’s Brightwood Park neighborhood are related.

The shootings occurred 20 hours apart but two blocks from each other. Police said one was connected to the robbery of a man coming out of a pop-up marijuana party at a private home, while the other involved an attempted robbery at a hookah bar.

Around 12:05 a.m., a man left a marijuana party in the 5400 block of 9th Street NW, Dustin Sternbeck, a police spokesman, said. He was held up for his back pack and shot several times. His injuries are nonlife threatening, police said.

They are looking for a white or beige four-door sedan with a roof window in connection with that shooting.

Police also are investigating whether that shooting is related to one that occurred Saturday about 8:15 p.m. inside the Hubbly Bubbly hookah establishment in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue NW, Sternbeck said.

A man was shot once while trying to rob the store, Sternbeck said. He fled and got into a car, whose driver stopped several blocks away and called police. The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. The man was identified as Tysean Dunkins, 25, of Northeast.

Police said no arrests have been made in the case, which is being investigated as a justified shooting.

Police didn’t alert the public to the shooting nor did they issue a news statement, as they do in serious assault cases. They said the apparent shooter was known, there was no threat to the public, and the shooting wasn’t considered to be criminal.

A police commander did issue a brief statement on the department’s Internet bulletin board noting a shooting had occurred, and the victim had died. No details of the circumstances were posted.

