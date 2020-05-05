The initiative runs May 1 through Aug. 31 in Washington Highlands, parts of Congress Heights, the Fort Dupont area, Marshall Heights and communities along Benning Road.
Police say this program is among their most successful. In 2019, violent crime in the selected communities decreased 22 percent, and homicides dropped 44 percent while the initiative was in place, police said.
However, the city overall ended 2019 with a decade-high number of killings.
Because of stay-at-home orders, the police department had to forgo a public rollout. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a video posted on Twitter that despite the lockdown, the crime initiative would proceed “like we always have to ensure we build trust and reduce violent crime in our city.”