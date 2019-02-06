D.C. police said Wednesday they are searching for a driver who struck a man with a vehicle after an argument on Tuesday, killing him.
Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 35-year-old Daniel Olaya of Bowie was arguing with a person in the 1900 block of Fourth Street NW, D.C. police said in a statement. During the argument, the person intentionally struck Olaya with his vehicle, then fled the scene, the statement said. Olaya was taken to a hospital, but he died Wednesday.
The statement did not include a description of the vehicle involved or of the driver.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 202-727-9099.
