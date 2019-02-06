D.C. police said Wednesday they are searching for a driver who struck a man with a vehicle after an argument on Tuesday, killing him.

Around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, 35-year-old Daniel Olaya of Bowie was arguing with a person in the 1900 block of Fourth Street NW, D.C. police said in a statement. During the argument, the person intentionally struck Olaya with his vehicle, then fled the scene, the statement said. Olaya was taken to a hospital, but he died Wednesday.

The statement did not include a description of the vehicle involved or of the driver.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 202-727-9099.

Read more:

Tracking D.C.-area homicides View Graphic Mapping homicides in the District and the surrounding suburbs since 2000.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news