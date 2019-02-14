Authorities said they’re looking for a man who has exposed himself to passersby in parts of Northeast Washington.

One of the incidents happened around 8 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of L Street NE, not far from the H Street corridor. A video surveillance camera showed the man exposing himself in an inappropriate way, according to D.C. police.

Another incident happened around 8 a.m. on Feb. 4 about a block away in the 400 block of L Street NE. In that incident, police said, a man came up to a victim and allegedly exposed himself in an inappropriate way before he fled. The suspect was also seen in a video surveillance camera.

Police officials said they believe the two incidents are related and they remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.

