On the Fourth of July, someone approached a police officer in Southeast Washington and discharged a firework toward the officer, the police said. Authorities described the incident Tuesday as a felony assault on an officer and said they are trying to find a “person of interest.”

Police said that at about 1 p.m. in the 4100 block of Fourth Street SE the officer was approached by someone who “discharged a lit firework” in the officer’s direction.

The officer was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, the police said.

They said the incident was captured by surveillance cameras, and they released what they said was video from the camera. The video appears to show someone holding a tubular apparatus that projects something that looks like a column of smoke.

