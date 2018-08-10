A suspect has been arrested in four sexual abuse incidents in the Foggy Bottom, the Georgetown and the Dupont Circle areas of the District, D.C. police said Friday.

In the Foggy Bottom incident, in the 900 block of 25th Street, an assailant approached the victim from behind about 10:10 p.m. on May 31, and grabbed her buttocks through her clothes, according to an earlier police account.

In the Dupont area incident, which occurred three days later, police said the female victim was also approached from behind and sexually assaulted.

In Georgetown, incidents occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 1200 block of Potomac Street NW, and about 8:15 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 1600 block of 33rd Street NW, police said.

Police said Santiago Rodriguez Campos, 34, of Alexandria, Va., was arrested Thursday and charged in the incidents, three of them misdemeanors.