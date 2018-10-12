A man was arrested Friday in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 64-year-old cyclist last month, D.C. police said.

Police said the cyclist, Thomas Hendricks Hollowell of Arlington, VA, was riding his bicycle east on Sept. 24 in the 1200 block of Constitution Avenue NW when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan. The driver of the vehicle ran through a red light at an intersection and sped away after colliding with Hollowell at a “high rate of speed,” police said.

Phillip Peoples, 20, of Suitland, Maryland, was charged with second-degree murder.

Hollowell was hit near the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History, where he was an employee. In a statement released Friday, the museum said people there are continuing to mourn the loss of Hollowell, who was a staff member in various roles for more than twenty years:

“Tom first came to the museum in 1996 as the data manager for the Smithsonian’s Biological Diversity of the Guiana Shield Program while also performing research on the ecology and conservation of mangroves in Northwestern Guyana. Most recently, Tom served as a member of the museum’s Informatics Branch as a database manager within the Office of Information Technology. Tom spent a career here advancing science through his research and by making data about our collections accessible to researchers worldwide. He was a valued member of our community, nearly always wearing a smile. We will miss him greatly.”