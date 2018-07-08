D.C. police recently made several arrests in a slew of robberies across the city.

On July 2, a 17-year-old from Capitol Heights, Md. was arrested for his alleged involvement in a robbery that took place last month, police said. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Police said the teenager and another suspect approached two victims in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue SW at about 3:25 p.m. June 18. One of the suspects assaulted a victim, knocking them unconscious, police said. The suspects fled the scene after taking the victims’ property.

On July 5, a 14-year-old Southwest D.C. teen was arrested for his part in a separate robbery, also last month, police said.

In that case, police said, four suspects approached a victim at about 10:06 p.m. on June 20, in the 200 block of F Street Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property, police said. Three other suspects were previously arrested, police said.

On June 28, police arrested 23-year-old Jorge Soto and 22-year-old Adam Minni, of Alexandria, for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery in Northwest D.C. in March.

At about 2:48 a.m. on March 11, two suspects approached a victim’s vehicle in the 2000 block of T Street, Northwest, police said. One of them brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property before fleeing. Two more suspects arrived and assaulted the victim before leaving the scene, police said.

On July 1, police arrested 25-year-old Magdi Abdalla of Sterling, Va., in connection with a robbery that took place the same day in Northwest.

Police said that at about 4:02 a.m., Abdalla assaulted a victim and took money from their purse before fleeing the scene. Abdalla was apprehended by responding officers.

On July 5, police arrested 21-year-old Rasad Carroll, of no fixed address, in connection with a robbery that took place in May, police said.

At about 4:30 a.m. on May 29, two suspects approached a victim in the 1200 block of 1st Street Northeast, police said. One of the suspects assaulted the victim while the other took their property. Both suspects fled the scene police said.

Bobby Smalls, 27, of Northeast, was arrested July 3, in connection with an armed robbery that took place that same day in Southeast D.C.

At about 2:04 p.m. two suspects approached a victim before brandishing a handgun and demanding their property, police said. The suspects fled the scene and the case remains under investigation, police said.

Also arrested July 3 was 18-year-old Antonio Minor of Southeast, and a 16-year-old male, of Northeast for their involvement in a robbery that took place in June, police said. The 16-year-old’s name was not released.

Police said shortly before 8 p.m. on June 18, the victim and a suspect agreed to meet in the 1400 block of Congress Place Southeast. There, two other suspects approached the victim before brandishing knives and demanding their property. The suspects fled, police said.

On July 4, Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old Northwest D.C. teen and a 15-year-old Southeast teen in connection with several robberies that took place that day in Southeast. The juveniles’ names were not released.

Police said that shortly before 1:30 a.m., the two youths robbed four victims in the 3000 block and 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

They each were charged with three counts of robbery, police said.

And 23-year-old Jashawn McMillian, of Southeast D.C., was arrested July 6 for an assault with intent to commit robbery in February, police said.

On Feb. 9 at about 5:24 p.m., four suspects approached a victim in the 2400 block of Elvans Road Southeast, police said. One suspect assaulted the victim and demanded their property. Another suspect brandished a handgun, police said, before all parties fled the scene.