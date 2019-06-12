A D.C. police officer has been charged with bribery for allegedly accepting $15,000 in exchange for providing another person with confidential information from traffic crash reports, according to documents filed in federal court in Washington.

The charge was filed in U.S. District Court against Officer Walter Lee, who has been on the force for nearly seven years and is assigned to the Sixth District patrol area. A police spokesman said Lee has been suspended. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

Police have also charged another man, identified only as Marvin Parker, with bribery. Court documents say he is accused of paying a public official to obtain information from traffic crash reports. Parker’s attorney, Damon D. Colbert, declined to comment on the case.

Court documents are brief and do not provide a motive or explanation, nor do they specify what type of information was divulged.

Lee and Parker were each charged in what is called a “criminal information” that typically signals they are discussing possible plea agreements with federal prosecutors. No court date has been set for Lee; Parker has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for July 17, court records show.

