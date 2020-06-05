D.C. Police Chief Peter K. Newsham on Friday announced that an officer on the force died after contracting the coronavirus.

Newsham said Keith Williams, a 31-year veteran of the force and Maryland resident, died Thursday and officials believed his death is associated with covid-19.

Williams joined the force in 1989 and most recently served as a school resource officer in the Third District. He is survived by a wife, four children and a granddaughter, Newsham said.

Williams is the first D.C. police officer known to succumb to covid-19. In all, 140 officers have tested positive and all but 27 have returned to work. Nearly 9200 have tested positive for the virus in the city and 475 have died.