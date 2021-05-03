Contee said the terminated officer had recently been hired and was still on probation, meaning he can be fired at will. The chief said the D.C. Office of the Attorney General is working to determine if criminal charges should be filed.
The incident occurred April 22 along Anacostia Avenue NE, near Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens. Police said there were two officers in each vehicle.
A police report says both cruisers were southbound and at high speed. The report says the driver of one vehicle tried to turn left in front of the other and caused the collision. The impact pushed one vehicle onto a sidewalk and into a fence.
One of the passengers turned on his body-worn camera, and police made that video public Monday. The video shows the steering wheel, part of the dashboard and a view out of the front windshield, pointing slightly upward. There is no audio until the crash occurs.
The driver can be seen on his cellphone before he puts one hand on top of the steering wheel and the car moves forward. The crash occurred a few moments later; the video shows the driver and passenger air bags deploying.
The video shows the passenger stumbling out of the cruiser. Someone asks, “Are you all right?” He answers, “Yeah, I’m good.”
He then turns toward the cruisers, showing the two cars in a T-bone near a fence.
The identities of the officers have not been made public.