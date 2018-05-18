A D.C. police officer was seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to catch a suspect, officials said.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Brooks Street in Northeast Washington. The officer was assisting the Child and Family Services Agency with an investigation.

The officer tried to catch a suspect in a vehicle, but the driver accelerated and the officer was “pulled alongside of the vehicle,” a police statement said. The officer was able to free himself from the vehicle, which left the scene.

The officer was hospitalized with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

The suspect was identified as Darius Avery Gross, police said. A reward of up to $1,000 is being provided to anyone with information in the case that leads to an arrest and indictment. Those with information should call 202-727-9099.