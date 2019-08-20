A D.C. police officer involved in a 2016 police pursuit that ended in the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorcyclist is facing possible suspension in a separate incident.

Officer Jordan Palmer had been under internal investigation in connection with the 2018 arrest of a man on a charge of possession of an open container of alcohol. Two law enforcement officials familiar with the probe last year told The Washington Post that Palmer used profanity and pulled out his police baton, prompting another officer to intervene. The officials said Palmer did not use the baton.

An internal review of the incident by the D.C. police department’s Disciplinary Review Board determined that Palmer should be suspended, according to department spokeswoman Kristen Metzger. The department would not elaborate on the board’s findings or the length of the recommended punishment.

Palmer is appealing his case, police said. Chief Peter Newsham will make the final determination.

Palmer, 33, has been on the force for more than five years. He could not be reached for comment. The police union declined to comment.

The recommended disciplinary action stems from the Dec. 5, 2018, arrest of a Hyattsville, Md., man. According to a police report, the man, who was stopped by officers that morning on Second Street NW, became “combative” during the arrest and suffered a broken bone.



Police said that the investigation was focused on Palmer’s actions outside of any physical contact with the arrested man and that it was not related to the man’s injuries.

Since the incident, Palmer has been on nonpublic contact and is working with the department’s court liaison division where he coordinates with officers who have to appear in court for hearings and cases.

The length of the recommended suspension is considered an internal personnel matter and not disclosed, Metzger said.

Newsham declined to comment and said he had not seen the details of the board’s recommendation.

In 2016, Palmer was suspended for 20 days for administration infractions related to the pursuit of motorcyclist Terrence Sterling.

In the early morning of Sept. 11, 2016, Palmer — who was driving a police cruiser — disobeyed repeated orders not to pursue Sterling, who was speeding and running red lights in Northwest Washington.

Palmer took off after the motorcyclist and engaged in an unauthorized pursuit, police later said. Palmer eventually pulled the cruiser into an intersection ahead of Sterling. As Palmer’s partner, Brian Trainer, began to exit from the passenger side, Sterling moved his motorcycle toward the car in an effort to pass the vehicle, according to witnesses. Trainer then opened fire as the motorcycle hit the car door. Sterling was killed in the shooting.

Trainer later told officials he feared for his safety and the safety of Palmer as he saw the motorcycle approach. But an internal investigation determined the shooting was unjustified.

Trainer was later terminated from the department. Federal prosecutors declined to file charges against the officers. Sterling’s family filed a lawsuit and settled for $3.5 million.

Peter Hermann and Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.

