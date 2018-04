A D.C. police officer was killed Friday in a traffic collision in Prince George’s County, authorities said.

The officer was identified by D.C. police as Jamal Shaw. Police said he joined the department in 2015 and was assigned most recently to the First District.

Prince George’s County police said they closed the 9100 block of Piscataway Road in both directions to investigate what they described as a fatal motorcycle crash.

It occurred near the intersection with Old Branch Avenue.