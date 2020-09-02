Newsham did not say whether one or more officer fired, or what prompted police to shoot.

The chief said two firearms were recovered at the scene. He also said, “We believe the suspect had a gun at the time.”

Newsham said investigators believe the person shot was an adult. He did not release the person’s name and said police were still confirming the person’s identity.

Some people and residents near the shooting questioned the police account, but the scene near an apartment complex remained calm.

D.C Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), told reporters at the scene that the community is “concerned about a young man being shot.”

White said he has talked to the young man’s mother, who he said lives two blocks from where her son was shot. He said there has been tension between police and residents of Ward 8, which includes neighborhoods dealing with economic challenges and high crime rates.

The council member noted that some accounts from residents differ from what police have said, though it is not clear those people witnessed the shooting.

“I want to get the truth out about what happened,” White said. “We need to figure out what the facts are. We are concerned.”

A new law passed by the D.C. Council to increase police accountability requires the police department to make public video from the body cameras of officers who fire their weapons in deadly shootings.

The family of the person shot can object, in which case the video will not be made public. If the family agrees, the video must be made public within five business days of the shooting.

D.C. police have shot four people this year; the person shot Wednesday is the single fatality. District police shot five people in 2019, of them fatally, and two people in 2018, both of whom died.