A D.C. police officer shot and wounded a man late Thursday in Southeast Washington, police officials said.

Few details were immediately available, but the incident happened in the area of 51st and F streets SE about 11:30 p.m., said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman.

The wounded man was initially reported as conscious and breathing at the scene, police said. No officer injuries were reported.

