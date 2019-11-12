The report says investigators also recovered three 9mm shell casings from the scene in the 300 block of Anacostia Road SE, indicating the officer fired at least three times from his 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun.

No charges have been filed. The officer, who was off duty but in uniform working part-time security at an apartment building, remains on leave as the investigation continues. Authorities declined to identify the officer.

The man and teenager who were shot suffered injuries police described as not life-threatening. Their names have not been made public.

The shooting occurred about 6:45 p.m. on Friday in a parking lot of the garden-style apartment complex near Fort Circle Park, off Minnesota Avenue. The police report says the officer saw one person with a handgun and another person with a shotgun and that both had the weapons pointed at a third person.

The officer “believed that (the victim) was in imminent danger and feared the suspects were going to shoot,” the report says. It adds the officer “intervened by discharging his service pistol.”

The report says the people with guns ran away. Two people were later found in separate locations, each suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the report.

The person police said was being targeted “fled and did not come forward to make a report.”

