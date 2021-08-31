The fatal shooting was the third time in about a week that D.C. police have shot someone. Last Tuesday, police said a man in Southeast Washington fired at an officer who returned fire, wounding the man. Last Wednesday, a D.C. police officer fatally shot an armed man after he was found “unresponsive” behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the travel lane of a Northeast Washington street, then awoke and pulled away from responding officers, authorities said. Police said the man had a gun in his waistband.