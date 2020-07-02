Dustin Sternbeck, the police spokesman, said the officer was responding to a call for a man beating a woman at 13th Street and New York Avenue NW. The woman was gone when the officer arrived, Sternbeck said.
The details of the attack or altercation between the man and the officer were not immediately clear, and witnesses were being interviewed Thursday morning. Sternbeck said that when the officer “arrived on scene, he was attacked.”
Sternbeck said a homeless man “intervened and assisted the officer.” Police were talking to that man and additional details will be made available later Thursday, Sternbeck said.
The man who was arrested was not immediately identified pending charges being filed.