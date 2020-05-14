Dustin Sternbeck, the police spokesman, said the officer was hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The department’s Major Crash Unit, which handles the most serious vehicular crashes, is investigating.
Police also did not have immediate details of why the officer was chasing the person, or if that person was eventually caught. The patrol officer is assigned to the 5th District station, also located on Bladensburg Road, about one mile from the crash scene.
The Carver-Langston neighborhood is one of the District’s hotspots for violence and is among the communities selected for the annual Summer Crime initiative, which includes pouring extra officers into the neighborhood.
On Tuesday, a police officer in Southeast Washington was shot in the leg while arresting a suspect. That officer is recovering at a hospital.