“It looks like he tried to assassinate a couple of our police officers,” Newsham said at the scene. “Thankfully the police officers were not struck.

“None of our officers fired a shot,” the chief said.

No injuries were reported.

After the rounds were fired, the reserve officers saw muzzle flashes from the woods, took cover and called for assistance, Newsham said.

AD

Fourth District officers responded and managed to take the gunman into custody and recovered a firearm, Newsham said.

Investigators found the police car was hit by gunfire or bullets that ricocheted from the ground, Newsham said. Police discovered shell casings in the trees at least 50 yards from the police car, he said.

AD

Newsham praised the reaction of the reserve officers, members of a fully trained volunteer cadre who serve the department in a variety of roles, including to supplement patrol.

“Their actions today are really heroic,” Newsham said. “The actions of the officers who responded to the scene was in­cred­ibly heroic to take this guy into custody.”

AD