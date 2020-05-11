D.C. police are investigating the Friday morning slaying of a 28-year-old man on South Capitol Terrace SW, police officials said Saturday.

About 8:05 a.m., officers were called to that location for a reported shooting. They found Eddie Crist, of no fixed address, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a police news release.

Crist was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.