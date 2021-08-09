The chief said officers were arresting the man after at least one saw a suspected drug transaction and then felt a handgun tucked in the man’s clothing. “This is not the way we train our members to get illegal firearms off the streets,” Contee said.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in the 1500 block of U Street SE, near the Ketcham Recreation Center in Anacostia. The video was posted on Twitter by @Killmoenews, an account run by a journalist who covers crime and other news in the D.C. area.
The video shows three officers from the 7th District station surrounding man, who had his back to a fence. The officers appear to be struggling to put the man in handcuffs. An officer in the middle of the group uses his left hand to punch the man at least three times in the face, and then punches him additional times using his right hand, the video shows. It also appears a second officer punches at least once.
The video shows the man struggling against the officers but it does not show him attempting to strike them.
Contee said officers did find a firearm on the man and he was taken into custody. It was not clear if the U.S. attorney’s office pursued charges; his name was not immediately made public.
Contee said a resident sent him the video and he ordered an investigation. He said he had reviewed the officers’ body-worn cameras. The officer’s names were not released on Monday.
The police chief said getting illegal firearms off the streets is a priority. Officers confiscated at least 55 illegal guns between July 26 and Aug. 2. But Contee said, “It will be done constitutionally and respectfully.”