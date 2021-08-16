Christopher Geldart, the deputy mayor for public safety and justice, said the video could be released in a matter of days, after Johnson, his attorney and his family view it. A video of the arrest taken by a bystander went viral on social media.
A law enacted by the D.C. Council last year requires the District to release body-camera video and the identities of police officers within five business days of a “serious use of force” incident. The incident involving Johnson occurred Aug. 8.
But Geldart said that serious use of force is defined by the severity of an injury and that officials first learned Johnson had a fractured jaw when his family held a news conference five days after the confrontation. Geldart said the attorney told officials that the legal team would provide medical documentation of the injury. He also said officials had been considering releasing the video even if Johnson had not been injured, which the mayor can do in cases of “significant public interest.”
The incident occurred in the 1500 block of U Street SE after police said officers reported seeing a hand-to-hand drug transaction and then felt what appeared to be a firearm under Johnson’s clothes. The bystander video shows three officers surrounding Johnson — who has his back against a fence — and a struggle to detain him as one officer punches Johnson several times.
Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said officers found a firearm on Johnson, but the chief said he was embarrassed and ashamed by the tactics the officer used.
“This not the way we train our members to get illegal firearms off the streets,” the chief said, adding that all three officers involved in the arrest were suspended and referred to federal prosecutors for possible criminal prosecution.
Relatives have denied that Johnson was involved in a drug deal, while the police union has defended the officers, saying reasonable force was used to prevent the man from reaching for the loaded .45-caliber handgun during the struggle.
Johnson was held overnight in a cellblock and was freed the next afternoon, Aug. 9, after prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against him. Hours later, Johnson was treated at George Washington University Hospital for multiple facial fractures, according to a medical document shared by one of his attorneys.
Johnson’s attorney Bakari Sellers said his client should be able to watch the body-camera video before it is made public. It was not immediately clear when the viewing would take place.
“We’re appreciative of not having a relationship of animus right now,” Sellers said of District officials. “We want all the facts to come forward. I want there to be as much transparency in this process as possible.”
Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who wrote the body-camera law and chairs the public safety committee, said it appeared that two officers restrained Johnson as one officer repeatedly punched him. Allen said that “any reasonable person who watched what happened would call this a serious use of force,” which would immediately qualify it for release within the five-business-day window that ended Friday, the same day as the family’s news conference.
“I think the law needs to be followed,” Allen said. “What we saw took place greatly undermines the public trust. It also undermines the trust that other officers are working hard to build. It is in the interest of public safety to be transparent when a serious use of force like this takes place. This goes hand in hand with accountability.”
Sellers said Johnson had complained of his injuries in the hours after his arrest, and those wounds — black eyes and a swollen face — were visible. The attorney said he is not yet aware of how law enforcement responded to those complaints.
“You could tell his face was broken,” Sellers said.
Geldart said he did not know details of whether or how Johnson was treated for injuries while in police custody.
‘Some are still suffering’: Months after Capitol riot, police who fought the mob contend with physical, psychological pain