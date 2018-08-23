A man was fatally shot early Thursday in Northeast Washington’s Edgewood neighborhood, becoming the District’s 100th homicide victim of 2018, according to D.C. police.

Few details of the shooting, which occurred a few minutes after midnight in the 500 block of Evarts Street, were made available Thursday morning. The victim’s identification was not immediately released.

The only description police had was that they were looking for four men in dark-colored clothing.

Police said the shooting was reported at 12:02 a.m. The victim was found at Seventh and Girard streets, three blocks from where he was shot, according to police. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Thursday’s fatal shooting comes amid an increase in homicides — there have been 100 recorded so far this year, compared with 74 at the same time in 2017, a 35 percent increase. There were 116 killings in the District in 2017.

The pace of killings in the District has slowed this month, with seven recorded from Aug. 1 through early Thursday. Overall, police say violent crime is down 6 percent in the District.