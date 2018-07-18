Authorities announced Wednesday they have recovered a car that was used in a shooting that left 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson dead and four adults injured in Northeast Washington on Monday.

The black, four-door Infiniti was recovered in Prince George’s County, but D.C. police said they still need the public’s help in identifying and locating the shooters. Police did not say what led them to the car or if any evidence was recovered inside.

The shooting began around 8 p.m. Monday, when the sedan pulled up to the Clay Terrace Apartments, police said. A group of about 15 to 20 people were in a courtyard of the complex, enjoying the summer evening.

Surveillance video shows four masked men popping out of the Infiniti as it rolls to a stop in a parking lot. The men begin firing immediately, unleashing a spray of bullets that police described as indiscriminate. One area resident said it was like a “war zone.”

Residents scattered in terror.

Shots struck Makiyah Wilson, 10, three men and a woman. Makiyah later died at a hospital. The adults were being treated for their injuries at medical centers as well. In one case family members said the injuries were severe. Police have not said what motivated the attack or if anyone was targeted.



Makiyah Wilson was 10 years old. (N/A/Family photo)

[Trip to ice cream truck ends in bullets]

Makiyah’s aunt told The Post that the 10-year-old was hit by gunfire as she was leaving home to buy a treat from an ice cream truck.