Police are investigating a double shooting that left two adults injured Tuesday morning in Northeast Washington.

The shooting took place at about 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Montana Avenue NE, the border of the Brentwood and Langdon neighborhoods. There, a man and a woman were found wounded but breathing, police said. The block was closed for the investigation.

D.C. police also investigating to a stabbing in the 400 block of Eighth Street SE, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. The stabbing was reported about 7:20 a.m., and a male victim was found conscious and breathing, police said.